Soaring Eagles to host Adrian in NCAA Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s ice hockey team is heading back to the NCAA Tournament and they will face a familiar foe.

During Monday morning’s selection show, the NCAA announced that Elmira College (22-4-2) will host Adrian College (22-3-3) in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. It will be the fifth straight year that the two teams will meet in the NCAA quarterfinals. The Soaring Eagles and Bulldogs have split their previous quarterfinal matchups, with Elmira advancing to the semifinals in 2016 and 2018. It’s the eighth straight year that the Purple and Gold have made the NCAA Tournament.

Elmira College won their third straight UCHC title on Sunday with a 5-3 win against Manhattanville.