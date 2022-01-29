Soaring Eagles top Johnson & Wales at First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s ice hockey team remained undefeated in conference play on Saturday in downtown Elmira.

The third-ranked Soaring Eagles hung on for a 3-2 win against Johnson & Wales at First Arena. Mary McCafferty scored a power-play goal on a 5-on-3 in the first period to put Elmira College in front 1-0. The Wildcats would tie the game at 1 early in the second period on a goal scored in front by Paige Henault. Morgan Mordini would go top shelf for a power-play goal midway thru the second to put the Purple & Gold in front for good. Eliza Beaudin gave EC a 3-1 lead with a goal early in the third period and finished with a goal and two assists. Hailey Boyle would score a goal for Johnson & Wales with 45 seconds to go in regulation to cut the lead to 3-2. The Soaring Eagles would hang on for the win to move to 13-0 in conference play. Sofia Tamayo made 50 saves in goal for the Wildcats.

Elmira College (17-2-1, 13-0-0 NEHC) is on the road against Plymouth State on Friday at 6:00 p.m.