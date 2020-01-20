Soaring Eagles win big against Alvernia

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The third-ranked Elmira College women’s ice hockey team scored early and often in a win at home against Alvernia on Sunday.

The Soaring Eagles defeated Alvernia 11-1. Eliza Beaudin scored on a pass from Morgan Mordini just over a minute into the game to give the Soaring Eagles an early 1-0 lead. The Purple and Gold would add four more goals to take a 5-0 lead at the end of the first period. The Soaring Eagles would add another goal in the second period and five more in the third period. Beaudin had two goals and an assist and Mordini had a goal and two assists for the Soaring Eagles. 17 skaters produced a point for Elmira College.

Elmira College (10-2-2) hosts Morrisville State on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.