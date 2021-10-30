Soaring Eagles win home opener against Oswego State

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team won their home opener against Oswego State in front of a big crowd on Saturday.

The Soaring Eagles defeated Oswego State 5-4 in the first game played at Murray Athletic Center in front of fans in over a year and a half. The Purple and Gold jumped out to a 3-0 lead on first period goals scored by Jordan Gonzalez, Elmira native Bailey Krawczyk, and Adam Eby. The Lakers would answer back with three straight goals in the second period and a power-play goal scored by Travis Broughman tied the game at 3. Nicholas Domitrovic scored the game-winning goal with three minutes to go in the third period to put the Soaring Eagles in front for good.

Elmira College (2-0) begins play in their first season in the NEHC on the road against Babson College on Friday at 7:00 p.m.