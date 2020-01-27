Soaring Eagles win sixth straight game

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s ice hockey team won their sixth straight game on Sunday.

The fourth-ranked Soaring Eagles ended their six-game homestand with a 7-0 win against Lebanon Valley at Murray Athletic Center. Ariella Haas scored a short-handed goal on a breakaway just under five minutes into the game to put Elmira College in front 1-0. Jess Adams deflected in a shot by Amanda Zenstein for a power-play goal just over three minutes later in the first period to put the Purple and Gold up 2-0. Ronnie Callahan added a goal before the first intermission and Elmira College led 3-0 after the first period.

Adams finished the game with a hat trick, the second of her junior year. Devyn Gilman scored two goals and Haas finished the game with a goal and two assists. The Soaring Eagles won all six games during their six-game homestand.

Elmira College (13-2-2) begins a six-game road trip on Friday at Manhattanville at 3:00 p.m.