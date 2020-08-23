Southern Tier Thunder 10u hosts softball tournament

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Southern Tier Thunder 10u softball team is ending their season by hosting a big tournament.

The Thunder are hosting the “Let Them Play” tournament. The two-week tournament began this weekend with games at Holding Point Field and the Elmira Heights Cinderella Fields. The tournament features seven teams from the region with each team playing six games this weekend.

The Southern Tier Thunder are off to a 5-0 start in the tournament so far and will look to continue their success in bracket play next weekend.

This story will be updated later this evening.