Spartans defeat O-M for 4th straight win

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Thomas A. Edison volleyball team is on a roll.

The Spartans defeated Odessa-Montour on the road on Wednesday 25-18, 25-16, 25-8 for their fourth straight win. Maren Lutz tallied 14 points, 12 aces, seven assists, and five kills for Edison. Jadyn Wood added 10 points, nine aces, five kills, and an assist for the Spartans.

Hannah Kinner had eight assists, three points, and an ace for O-M. Jade Baldwin added four points, three kills, and a dig for the Indians.

Check out the highlights and scores from Wednesday are listed below.

Girls soccer

Elmira Notre Dame 3, Newark Valley 2

Waverly 8, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 0

Athens 1, Wellsboro 0

Boys soccer

Haverling 8, Wayland-Cohocton 0

Volleyball

Thomas A. Edison 3, Odessa-Montour 0

Boys golf

Vestal 219, Horseheads 223