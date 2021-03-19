Spartans getting ready for 8-man football season

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Thomas A. Edison is getting ready for their second season of 8-man football.

This season the Spartans have a young team with just three seniors on the team. Edison head coach Kyle Erickson tells 18 Sports that they put in a new offense this year and are working hard every day. ” Very young pretty much everywhere so it’s going to be a learning experience for us. We’re just trying to learn. We’re going to try to stick to the new offense that we’re doing,” said Erickson.

Thomas A. Edison begins their season at home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against Newfield.