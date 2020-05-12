Sports Community Moment – 1997 Horseheads Babe Ruth All-Stars

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another classic local sports moment.

We go back to 1997 for today’s Sports Community Moment. That year, the Horseheads Babe Ruth 13-year-old’s won the District Championship in an All-Star season to remember. The team went on to place in the top five at the Western New York All-Star Tournament later that summer in Dunkirk.

