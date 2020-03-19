Sports Community Moment – 2019 Corning relay team national title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues to showcase the very best local sports moments.

We continue to showcase the life and the love of sports with your help. Today’s sports moment is from 2019, Corning’s SMR Relay National title team. Consisting of Lindsey Butler, Jayla Skeete, Emma Brown, and Elora Ferrie, the team made history in the Crystal City.

Please send us your favorite sports moment or sports pet photo at sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll showcase on-air!

At a time when the world is looking forward to the return of sporting events, 18 Sports will continue to showcase a special local or national sports moment for our audience to celebrate the good times.