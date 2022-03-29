COLUMBIA, M.D. (WETM) – Softball head coach Stacy Johnson has reached another career milestone at Corning Community College.

(Video courtesy: Howard CC Athletics)

The Red Barons defeated Howard on the road in game one of a doubleheader 8-0 on Tuesday. Johnson reached 600 career wins at Corning with the game one victory. Johnson is the school’s all-time leader in wins and guided the Red Barons all the way to the national championship game last season.

Bella Benjamin went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in game one and Emily McCreery threw a three-hit shutout for Corning.

Corning completed the sweep with an 18-2 win in game two. Grace Vondracek, Jayden Hill, and Benjamin all hit home runs for the Red Barons.