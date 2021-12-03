State champion Tigers arrive home in style

TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WETM) – The state champs are here.

The Class D state champion Tioga Tigers football team arrived home in style on Friday night. The Tigers were escorted home by local law enforcement and fire departments following their state title win at the Carrier Dome. The team was welcomed home by fans in front of the High School and a celebration followed inside the gym. The Tigers said it was a moment they will always remember. ” It’s something I’ll never forget. Just being there with all my friends and everyone else and watching the whole town coming together for you,” said Tioga senior fullback Gavin Godrey. “It was a crazy experience. Once in a lifetime moment and yeah it was pretty crazy,” said Tioga senior linebacker Isaac Peterson.

Tioga won a Class D state title with a 27-0 win against Moriah to capture their second state title and first since 2015. The Tigers finish the season with an undefeated record of 12-0.