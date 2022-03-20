AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Vikings celebrated their state title win on Sunday.

The state champion Avoca/Prattsburgh boys basketball team was escorted home by local fire departments and were greeted by fans when they got off the bus. The Vikings defeated Heuvelton 70-58 to win a NYSPHSAA Class D state title at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on Saturday. Senior guard Pacey Hopkins led the Vikings in scoring with 24 points. He says the state title win was a team effort. “Everybody contributes. We’re not selfish. We have really good team chemistry,” said Hopkins.

Avoca/Prattsburgh finishes their undefeated state title winning season with a record of 27-0 and have now won 38 straight games. Head coach Brian Putnam says that the support from the community has been great. “These two communities have been so awesome. The number of people that traveled up from Avoca and Prattsburgh to support these guys is just amazing,” said Putnam.