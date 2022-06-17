HORNELL,, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steamers would rally but would be dealt a loss at home on Friday night.

The Dansville Gliders built an 8-1 lead in the eighth inning and would hang on for an 11-9 win against the Hornell Steamers at Maple City Park. Peyton Johnson led off the bottom of the eighth inning for the Steamers with a solo home run and Hornell would plate four runs in the inning to cut the lead to 8-5.

Dansville would answer back with three runs in the ninth and Hornell would rally with four more runs in the bottom of the ninth to cut the lead to 11-9. Johnson went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, and an RBI for Hornell. Tim Burns went 5-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Gliders.

The Hornell Steamers (6-6) host a doubleheader against the Syracuse Salt Cats on Saturday beginning at 3:00 p.m.