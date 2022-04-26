SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Owen Stewart tossed another gem for the Crusaders on Tuesday.

The senior pitcher threw his second no-hitter of the season for Elmira Notre Dame in a 4-0 win at home against Thomas A. Edison. The George Mason University commit struck out 17 batters and allowed just one walk against a Spartans team that scored 14 runs in a win against Union Springs on Monday. “They are a solid team all around so I knew we had to scrap the whole way. They have been our rivals for years so getting a no-hitter against them feels a little extra good tonight,” said Stewart.

Stewart threw his first no-hitter of the season earlier this month in a 3-0 win at home against Spencer-Van Etten/Candor. The standout pitcher struck out a staggering 20 batters.

This story will be updated later tonight.