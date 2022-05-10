SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crusaders captured a division title behind another gem by their ace on Tuesday.

Owen Stewart tossed his third no-hitter this season as Elmira Notre Dame defeated Waverly at home 2-0 to clinch an IAC South Large School title. The George Mason University commit struck out 12 batters against a Wolverines team that dealt the Crusaders a loss earlier this season.

The Crusaders scored two runs in the first inning and that score would hold up behind another gem by Stewart and the play of his defense. “That no-hitter I just had is all on my defense. It’s all on them. They had plays that we needed to make all year and that’s what they did today,” said the senior pitcher.

Stewart has also thrown no-hitters this season against Thomas A. Edison and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor. “I honestly think we have the best weapon in the state and he’s been great for us this year,” said Elmira Notre Dame head coach Brad Bellinger.

Jay Pipher was also impressive on the mound for Waverly. Pipher allowed just two hits and two unearned runs in six innings and struck out six for the Wolverines.

Elmira Notre Dame will face Dryden in the IAC Large School Championship game on Friday at Wells College.