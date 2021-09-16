Strong second half leads EC women’s soccer to victory over Pitt-Bradford

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A strong second half led the Elmira College women’s soccer team to victory on Thursday.

The Soaring Eagles defeated Pitt-Bradford at home 4-1. EC scored four straight goals in the second half to take a 4-0 lead. Sienna Fell, Rachel Bortnick, Claire Elfring, and Adrianna Cornell all scored goals in the second half for the Purple & Gold.

Elmira College (2-3) hosts Russell Sage on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in their first conference game of the season.

(Video courtesy: Elmira College)