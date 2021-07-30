SUNY CCC names new men’s soccer coach

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – SUNY Corning Community College has named alumni Charlie Anderson ’13 as their new men’s soccer coach.

Anderson is a graduate of Elmira Free Academy where he played soccer before committing to NJCAA DI Monroe Community College after graduation. He played soccer at MCC during the 2010-2011 academic year before experiencing an injury over the summer which delayed his soccer career for a year. Anderson then transferred to SUNY CCC where he competed for the Red Barons before an injury derailed his season again, this time two games into the season.

Anderson graduated from SUNY Corning in 2013 and then he transferred to SUNY Cortland where he completed his Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education in 2016.

While at SUNY Cortland Anderson coached the Soaring Capitals Soccer Club for two seasons before accepting the JV boys soccer assistant coaching position at Horseheads High School in 2016. He then moved to Madrid, Spain in 2017 where he coached a U17 Club team at Club Deportivo Avance Soccer Academy until 2019. Anderson moved back to New York and accepted the job as the Elmira Notre Dame JV Head Coach in the fall of 2019.

Anderson is a UEFA Level I certified coach, bilingual, and currently teaches in the Elmira City School District as a Spanish Teacher.