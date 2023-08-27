HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Xcite Wrestling is set to return to Horseheads with another big name in professional wrestling.

(Photo Courtesy: Xcite Wrestling Facebook)

Xcite wrestling will return return to the “X2” at the Arnot Mall with world renowned luchador, Super Crazy. On Sunday, September 3rd the former ECW Television Champion is slated to take on “The Hybrid” Sean Carr in a big match. Super Crazy has wrestled for several of the top wrestling promotions around the world, including; WWE, ECW, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, AAA, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and more.

In addition to the widely known luchador’s match, history will be made at the Arnot Mall’s X2. Corning’s TJ Epixx and his tag team partner Chael Connors (CXR) will challenge the Nu Backseats for the Xcite Wrestling Tag Team Championships, inside of a steel cage. The match will be the first bout inside of a steel cage in the history of the X2 venue.

Ticket and match information for Xcite Wrestling: Crazy…But That’s How It Goes can be found on the Xcite Wrestling Facebook Page and xcitewrestling.com.