SVEC 8-man football aims to win regional title

SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) – The undefeated Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 8-man football team will try to end their season with a win in the regional final this weekend.

The second-ranked Eagles will take on third-ranked Spackenkill (7-1) in the regional final in Binghamton on Friday at 7:00 p.m. SVEC is 8-0 this season and have outscored their opponents 448-40. The Section IV champs will try to bring home a regional title against a Spackenkill team that has some size up front. “They have some big physical kids. They fly around. They get after it so we gotta meet that level of intensity up front but just continue to do what we do,” said Eagles head coach Mike Chaffee.

SVEC won a Section IV 8-man title this past weekend with a 50-12 win against Groton. The Eagles have plenty of weapons on offense and also have a defense that didn’t allow a point in divisional play this season. “I think big plays is one of our biggest strengths but I also think our defense is one of our big strengths too. Everyone talks about how much we score but we don’t let a lot of points either,” said SVEC senior wide receiver Logan Jewell.”