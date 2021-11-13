SVEC 8-man football brings home sectional title

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 8-man football team brought home their first sectional title on Saturday.
The second-ranked Eagles defeated fourth-ranked Groton 50-12 in the Section IV 8-man finals in Binghamton. Nick Thomas connected with Devin Beach on a touchdown pass in the first quarter to give SVEC an 8-0 lead. The Eagles led 8-0 after the first quarter and took a 30-6 lead heading into halftime.
Check out the highlights and High School scores from Saturday are listed below.
Boys soccer
Class B state semifinals
Haverling 7, Beekmantown 0
Girls soccer
Class C state semifinals
AuSable Valley 2, Elmira Notre Dame 0
Volleyball
Class AA state quarterfinals
Pine Bush 3, Horseheads 1
Class D state quarterfinals
Candor 3, LaFayette 0
Football
Section IV 8-man finals
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 50, Groton 12
District IV Class AA semifinals
Mount Carmel 35, Troy 7
Section V Class C finals
East Rochester/Gananda 18, Haverling 12 – F/OT