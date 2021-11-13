SVEC 8-man football brings home sectional title

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 8-man football team brought home their first sectional title on Saturday.

The second-ranked Eagles defeated fourth-ranked Groton 50-12 in the Section IV 8-man finals in Binghamton. Nick Thomas connected with Devin Beach on a touchdown pass in the first quarter to give SVEC an 8-0 lead. The Eagles led 8-0 after the first quarter and took a 30-6 lead heading into halftime.

Check out the highlights and High School scores from Saturday are listed below.

Boys soccer

Class B state semifinals

Haverling 7, Beekmantown 0

Girls soccer

Class C state semifinals

AuSable Valley 2, Elmira Notre Dame 0

Volleyball

Class AA state quarterfinals

Pine Bush 3, Horseheads 1

Class D state quarterfinals

Candor 3, LaFayette 0

Football

Section IV 8-man finals

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 50, Groton 12

District IV Class AA semifinals

Mount Carmel 35, Troy 7

Section V Class C finals

East Rochester/Gananda 18, Haverling 12 – F/OT