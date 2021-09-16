SVEC 8-man football rolls past Moravia

CANDOR, N.Y. (WETM) – The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 8-man football team moved to 2-0 this season with a dominant win at home on Thursday.

The Eagles rolled past Moravia 64-6. A long touchdown run by Devin Beach in the second quarter and a two-point conversion gave SVEC a 28-6 lead in the first quarter. Beach ran for 186 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles. SVEC quarterback Nick Thomas ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns and had four total touchdowns in the game.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor is ranked second in the state in 8-man football and host Newfield next Friday at 7:00 p.m.