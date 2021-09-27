SVEC’s Nick Thomas wins Athlete of the Week

CANDOR, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s Athlete of the Week had a big game on the gridiron for one of the top-ranked 8-man football teams in the state.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor senior quarterback Nick Thomas is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the week. Thomas had four total touchdowns for the Eagles as they rolled past Moravia at home 64-6 to move to 2-0. SVEC is ranked second in the state in 8-man football.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.