ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Dylan Swartwood delivered an impressive outing on the mound for the Spartans on Monday.
The Thomas A. Edison baseball team picked up a 6-1 win at home against Tioga on Monday. Dylan Swartwood would go the distance and threw a two-hitter for the Spartans to earn the win. The Edison senior struck out 15 batters. Max Goodman hit an RBI single to right in the fourth inning to give Edison a 1-0 lead.
Check out the highlights and scores from Monday are listed below.
Baseball
Edison 6, Tioga 1
Halifax County 9, Elmira Notre Dame 0
Elmira Notre Dame 11, Otsego 8
Corning 17, Vestal 1
Softball
Corning 12, Bamberg-Ehrhardt (SC) 2
Waverly 14, Edison 13
Newark Valley 13, Newfield 11
South Ridge (OH) 10, Horseheads 8
Boys lacrosse
Horseheads 18, Johnson City 8
Ithaca 10, Elmira 4
Girls lacrosse
Niskayuna 11, Horseheads 10