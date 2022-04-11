ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Dylan Swartwood delivered an impressive outing on the mound for the Spartans on Monday.

The Thomas A. Edison baseball team picked up a 6-1 win at home against Tioga on Monday. Dylan Swartwood would go the distance and threw a two-hitter for the Spartans to earn the win. The Edison senior struck out 15 batters. Max Goodman hit an RBI single to right in the fourth inning to give Edison a 1-0 lead.

Check out the highlights and scores from Monday are listed below.

Baseball

Edison 6, Tioga 1

Halifax County 9, Elmira Notre Dame 0

Elmira Notre Dame 11, Otsego 8

Corning 17, Vestal 1



Softball

Corning 12, Bamberg-Ehrhardt (SC) 2

Waverly 14, Edison 13

Newark Valley 13, Newfield 11

South Ridge (OH) 10, Horseheads 8

Boys lacrosse

Horseheads 18, Johnson City 8

Ithaca 10, Elmira 4

Girls lacrosse

Niskayuna 11, Horseheads 10







