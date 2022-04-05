SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Olivia Switzer had a big performance on the mound for the Crusaders on Tuesday.
Elmira Notre Dame defeated rival Thomas A. Edison 8-0 at home on Tuesday. Olivia Switzer had 10 strikeouts for the Crusaders and didn’t allow a run. Meg Agan went 1-for-4 with an RBI, and Lawson Bigelow went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Notre Dame.
Check out the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.
Softball
Corning 14, Binghamton 0 – F/5
Elmira Notre Dame 8, Thomas A. Edison 0
Horseheads 3, Union-Endicott 0
Elmira 11, Johnson City 6
Spencer-Van Etten 13, Dryden 3
Baseball
Elmira Notre Dame 8, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 2
Girls lacrosse
Corning 18, Johnson City 2
Ithaca 18, Horseheads 7
Elmira 11, Union-Endicott 9