SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Olivia Switzer had a big performance on the mound for the Crusaders on Tuesday.

Elmira Notre Dame defeated rival Thomas A. Edison 8-0 at home on Tuesday. Olivia Switzer had 10 strikeouts for the Crusaders and didn’t allow a run. Meg Agan went 1-for-4 with an RBI, and Lawson Bigelow went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Notre Dame.

Check out the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Softball

Corning 14, Binghamton 0 – F/5

Elmira Notre Dame 8, Thomas A. Edison 0

Horseheads 3, Union-Endicott 0

Elmira 11, Johnson City 6

Spencer-Van Etten 13, Dryden 3

Baseball

Elmira Notre Dame 8, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 2

Girls lacrosse

Corning 18, Johnson City 2

Ithaca 18, Horseheads 7

Elmira 11, Union-Endicott 9