Syracuse brings the fight, but top-ranked Clemson overpowers the Orange

Clemson running back Travis Etienne(9) is tackled during their game against Syracuse, Oct 24, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSYR-TV) – The result will not surprise anyone, but the way it got there might.

Syracuse fell to No. 1 ranked Clemson 47-21, but there was a moment when the ‘faith’ Coach Dino Babers often talks about almost paid off. SU pulled to within six early in the third quarter, before the Tigers overpowered the Orange in the end.

SU came into the game as a 46-point underdog, its largest margin in any game. The first quarter looked like the game would live up to that margin. Clemson scored the first 17 points of the game to lead 17-0 with 4:25 to play.

Drew Tuazama got his hands on a Will Spiers punt with under a minute to play in the first quarter. That set up Syracuse for its first touchdown of the day, a 7-yard run by Sean Tucker to put SU on the board less than a minute into the game.

The Orange scored twice in the first half. Garrett Williams picked off Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and took it 39-yards to the endzone to make it 24-14 with 1:18 to go in the half.

SU got its closet on a 83-yard perfect throw and run from Rex Culpepper to Nykeim Johnson halfway through the third. But two possessions later, Culpepper was sacked and fumbled leading to a touchdown for Andrew Booth on a scoop and score.

Clemson then put the game away with back to back rushing touchdowns for Travis Etienne in the fourth.

Syracuse falls to 1-5 (1-4) and Clemson is 6-0 (5-0).

Next, Syracuse returns home to face Wake Forest at noon inside the Dome.