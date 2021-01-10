Orange Nation DMB_1472758148388.jpg

Syracuse edges rival Georgetown at the Dome

Since 1930, Syracuse and Georgetown have clashed on the hardwood. Saturday night the two continued their storied rivalry with SU edging Georgetown 74-69.

Syracuse would build a 13-point lead at halftime, thanks to a 22-6 run to close the first half. Georgetown answered in the second half, pulling to within four points with just over five minutes to play.

That’s when Buddy Boeheim would drill a three, pushing the lead back to seven. Buddy poured in a game-high 21 points.

With just over a minute to play in the game, SU sophomore guard Joe Girard III sealed the win with a long jumper as the shot clock expired.

Girard chipped in 18 points and eight assists. Quincy Guerrier was a rebound shy of a double-double, adding 12 points and nine rebounds. Marek Dolezaj, who chipped a tooth in the win, added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Syracuse improves to 7-2 overall. Georgetown falls to 3-8.

Next up for the Orange, a trip to Chapel Hill Tuesday night to take on North Carolina. That’s a 9 p.m. start on the ACC Network.

