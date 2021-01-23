Syracuse throttles #16 Virginia Tech

Syracuse Orange forward Quincy Guerrier (1) vs. Virginia Tech at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday January 23, 2021.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time this season, the Syracuse men’s basketball team picked up a Top 25 win, routing #16 Virginia Tech 78-60.

It was SU’s first over a ranked opponent since January 11, 2020.

Syracuse raced out to a six-point halftime lead, as Marek Dolezaj scored 14 or his 18 points in the first 20 minutes of action.

Virginia Tech would pull to within three with under 14 minutes to play, but the Orange exploded going on a 20-4 run, sealing the win for Syracuse.

Quincy Guerrier led the Orange with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Alan Griffin added 15 points, ten rebounds and 7 blocks.

Freshman Kadary Richmond chipped in 13 points in just 15 minutes of action.

For the second straight game, SU won the rebounding battle, out rebounding the Hokies 37-35.

Syracuse shot 51% (28-55) from the field, holding Virginia Tech to just 32% (20-61).

The win improves Syracuse to 9-4 overall (3-3 in the ACC). Virginia Tech drops to 11-3 overall (5-2 in the ACC).

Syracuse will look for their second straight Top 25 win on Monday when they travel to #13 Virginia. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. on ESPN.