CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Syracuse Silverbacks of CNY Rugby Club won the inaugural Guthrie Corning Hospital Crystal City 7s Tournament over the seniors from the Corning Rugby Club.

The state’s best in high school rugby met at Corning Community College to determine who would claim the first ever Guthrie Corning Hospital Crystal City 7s Tournament, on Saturday. Teams representing Corning, Syracuse, Rochester, Albany, Fairport, and Orchard Park battled in the double elimination tournament, in a different style of the game. The tournament was played in the style of Olympic competition, 7 on 7, rather than the 15 on 15 game used for the club regular seasons. Tournament organizer and Corning Lions Coach Bob McGee said, playing in this style can benefit the players.

“It’s a little bit of a different game, said McGee. It’s a great opportunity for players to get some exposure to it and have a good ending to our spring season.”

Regardless of the style of play, each team was determined to be the first winner of the inaugural event. The Syracuse Silverbacks of the CNY Rugby Club defeated the Corning Rugby Club Seniors 43-0 for the title. Syracuse senior Nico Ricciardiello earned the glass cleat trophy, as the player of the tournament. Ricciardiello emphasized that the tournament title and MVP honor was very special.

“It just means so much, said Ricciardiello. It’s my senior year and we didn’t have a great year in 15s because of numbers. It just means a lot to come out here with our guys, have a tournament and play my hardest in what is probably my last tournament.”

Syracuse left their mark on the Crystal City 7s Tournament, going undefeated, and winning the title. The Silverbacks held every opponent they faced under 10 points, while scoring 138 of their own.

Hometown team and runner-up, Corning Lions Seniors were one of 2 teams from the Crystal City vying for the title. The Lions Seniors battled through the losers bracket after falling to Motley Crew Club in their 2nd game. Corning roared back, rolling past Fairport and their regular teammates, the Corning Lions Underclassmen. The wins set up a semifinals rematch with Motley, which the Lions won 35-21. The hard fought win put the Lions Seniors in the final, where they would’ve had to win 2 games over Syracuse for the championship.

Below is the final bracket for the Inaugural Guthrie Corning Hospital Crystal City 7s Tournament:

McGee told 18 Sports that year one of the tournament was a success and he hopes to expand the tournament with more teams.

“Looking ahead to next year, we’re going to try to incorporate high school girls, said McGee. We’d like to have our girls play and other teams from around the state. We’re just trying to keep growing this tournament and keep bringing kids up to CCC, to have a great day of rugby.

Just last week the Corning Lions Club Girls team won their first High School Girls State Title.