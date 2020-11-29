Syracuse wins season opener in Fisher’s debut

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira basketball standout Kiara Fisher made her Syracuse debut on Sunday.

The 23rd-ranked Orange won their season opener for the 14th straight time with a 50-39 win on the road against Stony Brook. In her first game back since beating breast cancer, Syracuse redshirt senior Tiana Mangakahia led the Orange with a game-high 16 points. Syracuse led 26-20 at halftime.

Fisher played two minutes in her debut for the Orange. 18 Sports spoke with Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman on Wednesday. Coach Q believes that Kiara opened many eyes in the preseason.

“She’s played well at the point guard,” Hillsman said. “She’s able to come in and push tempo and get up the pressure, and guard the ball.”

Hillsman also notes that it’s Fisher’s ability to adapt that’s been truly paying off.

“She’s been great for us, she’s really starting to grasp what we’re doing,” added Hillsman. “I look forward to her playing, I hope she can continue what she’s doing.”

Syracuse (1-0) hosts Lincoln University (PA) on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Carrier Dome.