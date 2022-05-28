EAST HARTFORD, C.T. (WETM) – Logan McNaney shined on the big stage on Saturday night.

(Photo courtesy: @TerpsMLax)

The Corning native made a career-high 19 saves as top-seeded Maryland defeated fifth-seeded Princeton 13-8 in the NCAA semifinals in East Hartford, Connecticut. McNaney improved to 34-1 as a starting goalie in his career at Maryland. The Terrapins moved to an undefeated 17-0 and advance to their second straight NCAA Championship game and their seventh in the last 11 tournaments under the guidance of Corning native John Tillman .

Seventh-seeded Cornell picked up a 17-10 victory against sixth-seeded Rutgers in the first NCAA semifinal in a game that included a lightning delay for over three hours. The Big Red improve to 14-4 and will be appearing in their eighth NCAA title game. John Piatelli scored five goals for Cornell and matched Mike French’s 46-year-old record for goals in a single season with 65.

Maryland and Cornell will square off in the NCAA Championship Game on Monday in East Hartford at 1:00 p.m.