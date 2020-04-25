Terwilliger continues to shine in college baseball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning grad Ben Terwilliger is riding high on his baseball journey.

After a standout career of for the Corning Hawks which took him to D-I Maine University, Terwilliger played for the Elmira Pioneers last summer in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL). Terwilliger brought his commanding approach on the mound to Dunn Field and is now taking that to the next college diamond.

The redshirt sophomore transferred to Barry University in Florida and feels that it was the best move of his baseball life. Already, Terwilliger is making an immediate impact for the Buccaneers.

In four appearances in a shortened season, Terwillger allowed just one hit and struck out nine in three and a 1/3 innings of work. Ben surrendered just one earned run and pitched very well in each outing for the Bucs.

The 2017 WETM Spring Male MVP has continued to shine on each level he’s played at. Barry University finished the season ranked 10th in the country in NCAA Division II.

Now, Terwilliger tells 18 Sports that he can’t wait to get back to Florida on the Miami Shores and go to work. Something that’s in his blood, a drive, and the will to be the best baseball player he can possible be.