GREENVILLE, N.C. (WETM) – Corning grad Ben Terwilliger earned his second win at ECU on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: ecupirates.com)

Corning grad Ben Terwilliger threw three scoreless innings for East Carolina University and picked up his second career win for the Pirates in a 4-3 win against Cincinnati. Ben allowed just one hit and struck out four over the final three innings.

The graduate student relief pitcher is now 2-0 this season for the Pirates with a 4.34 ERA. Terwilliger has 27 strikeouts in 18.2 innings for ECU.

East Carolina (27-18) begins a three-game series at Memphis on Friday at 7:00 p.m.