GREENVILLE, N.C. (WETM) – Corning grad Ben Terwilliger had an impressive outing in relief for the Pirates on Sunday.

Terwilliger threw two scoreless innings in relief for East Carolina in their 5-0 loss at home to Wichita State. The graduate student relief pitcher allowed one hit while striking out two. Terwilliger is 1-0 with a 4.70 ERA in 13 appearances this season for the Pirates. Ben has 23 strikeouts in 15.1 innings this season for ECU.

Terwilliger is a transfer from Barry University in Florida and played in the MLB Prospects League for Williamsport last summer. Ben also received a pre-MLB Draft workout with the Cincinnati Reds this past year.

East Carolina (18-15, 4-2 AAC) are on the road against Elon on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.