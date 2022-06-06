GREENVILLE, N.C. (WETM) – Corning grad Ben Terwilliger is headed to the NCAA Super Regionals with East Carolina.

(Photo courtesy: ecupirates.com)

Eighth-seeded East Carolina defeated Coastal Carolina at home 13-4 in a winner-take-all game at the NCAA Greenville Regional Championship on Monday. Terwilliger tossed three scoreless innings in relief and allowed just one hit while striking out four. The Corning grad is 2-0 this season with a 3.18 ERA and has five saves this season. Terwilliger has 46 strikeouts in 34 innings this season for the Pirates.

East Carolina (45-19) won their third straight NCAA regional title and their seventh in program history. The Pirates will host an NCAA Super Regional for the second time. ECU will host No. 9 Texas this weekend in a three-game super regional with the winner advancing to the College World Series.