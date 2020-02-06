The First Arena prepares for a big week

Breaking News
ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The First Arena has booked a ton of basketball and they don’t plan on having any breaks in their events they are hosting until at least early April.

On Wednesday, Feb 5th, the Harlem Globetrotters are in town as they visit the First Arena starting at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb 6th, the First Arena will be hosting two High School basketball games between Edison and Waverly boy’s and girl’s teams. The girl’s game starts at 5:00 p.m. and the boy’s following immediately after at 7:00 p.m.

Then on Friday and Saturday (7th-8th), the Elmira Eagles face off against NEPA Stars with a start time of 7:05 p.m.

