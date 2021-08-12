The King reflects on Kyle Petty winning at The Glen in 1992

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports spoke with NASCAR legend Richard Petty last week before the Go Bowling at The Glen.

The seven-time NASCAR champion and Hall of Famer reflected on his son Kyle Petty winning at Watkins Glen International. Kyle picked up one of his eight career Cup Series wins by winning the 1992 Bud at The Glen in a rain-shortened race. The King says it was a special day at The Glen for the Petty family. ” When Kyle won in 92 that was my last year. He always run good here and he won the race so it was like me winning the race,” said Richard Petty.

The King retired following the 1992 season as the NASCAR all-time leader in wins in the Cup Series with 200.