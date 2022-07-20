HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Third Annual MJR Fastpitch Softball Tournament returns this weekend. The tournament returns once again to celebrate the life of Matthew Rosno and raise money to support his family.

Eight teams made up of local entries, ages 14 and up will begin play on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Holding Point in Horseheads, but the event means much more for the family of Matthew Rosno. Event organizer and sister-in-law of Rosno, Autumn Stone said the tournament is a place where her family can find comfort.

“Matt died on December 22, 2018 due to a cause that is still unclear,” said Stone. “However, it is our goal that with events such as this tournament, we can remember Matt as the fun, hardworking and kind hearted person he was and with time, answers surrounding his death will come to light.”

Stone along with Rosno’s wife Nicole started the tournament in 2019 to help raise money for Matthew and Nicole’s two children Avery and Ryder for their college fund.

The tournament was planned to take place in July to best remember Matthew, as it is the month of Matthew’s birthday and his wedding anniversary with Nicole.

Teams are asked $250 to enter the tournament and will be guaranteed three games. The teams will be competing in pool play on Saturday, then a single-elimination tournament on Sunday. The tournament champion and the runner-up both earn a payout prize.

Nicole Rosno says she is grateful for the Horseheads community and the rest of the Twin Tiers for supporting the tournament for the past four years.

“We just want to say thank you for your support over the past four years, with the tournament and overall, said Rosno.

More information on how to donate or play in the tournament can be found on the Annual MJR Fastpitch Softball Tournament Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MJRFastpitch.

This year’s tournament begins Saturday, July 24th at 9:30 a.m. and runs through the evening of Sunday, July 25th.