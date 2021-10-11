Third-ranked Rams shut out Wellsville to move to 14-0

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling boys soccer team stayed undefeated this season by picking up a win at home on Monday on Senior Night.

The Rams defeated Wellsville 6-0 to move to 14-0 this season. Keefer Calkins scored on a header for the Rams just over two minutes into the game to give Haverling a 1-0 lead. Calkins had two goals and three assists for the Rams. Braden Yartym scored two goals for Haverling.

Haverling is ranked third in the state in Class B and host Letchworth/Warsaw on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.