ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Elmira Pioneers have been recognized for their outstanding play this past summer in the PGCBL.

It was a season to remember for the Elmira Pioneers. Elmira finished runner up in the PGCBL, falling in the championship to Amsterdam. Despite the loss to the Mohawks, the Pios magical run delivered the team a PGCBL West Championship and some impressive performances throughout the season. On Wednesday, the PGCBL selected standout catcher John Schroeder to the All-PGCBL First Team, while adding ace pitchers Gardner Meeks and Devin Murray to the second team.

Schroder joined the Pioneers from Florida Atlantic University for the summer season and played an integral part on the team. Schroder batted .317, with 7 triples, 6 doubles, 1 home run, and 26 RBIs on 40 hits in the regular season. The standout catcher delivered in the playoffs, batting .267. Schroeder hit a home run to help the Pios win in the PGCBL West Semi-Final, then delivered an RBI single in the West title game.

On the mound, Gardner Meeks played an important role for Elmira. Like Schroeder, Meeks turned in big performances in the PGCBL West Playoffs. The Roanoke College sophomore tossed a 10 strikeout, 2-hit complete game shutout in the West Semi-Final. In addition, Meeks threw in 15 games in the regular season and playoffs, totaling an ERA of 1.24. The standout pitcher struck out 51 batters in 51 innings pitched, with a 5-2 record, 4 starts, and 4 saves.

Devin Murray joined the Pioneers from Hillsdale College and served the team well during the regular season. Murray helped the Pios with a hot start out of the gates. The ace did not allow a run in his first 3 appearances of the season. In 8 games, Murray went 3-0 with 46 strikeouts and a 2.14 ERA.