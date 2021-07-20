Three Red Barons named First Team All-Americans

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The awards keep pouring in for the Corning Community College softball team.

Three members of the Red Barons have been named NJCAA Division III First Team All-Americans by the

National Fastpitch Coaches Association. Elmira grad Lexi Wood, Horseheads grad Jill Murray, and pitcher Jayden Hill each earned First Team honors.

Wood led the team in batting average, home runs, and RBI’s. The infielder hit .573 with eight home runs, and 76 RBI’s. Murray was also an infielder this past season for the Red Barons and hit .551 with seven home runs, and 58 RBI’s. Hill went 19-1 on the mound for Corning with a 1.42 ERA and 167 strikeouts.

Corning Community College went 37-3 this past season, won a Region III title, and made it all way to the National Championship game.

(Photo courtesy: @RedBaronsSB)