Tioga and Waverly football each pick up big wins in Section IV, while North Penn-Mansfield closes out the NTL slate with a win over Sayre. On the collegiate sprint football scene, Mansfield gets a big win on the road over Chestnut Hill.

A full look at local sports in the Twin Tiers is listed below:

Section IV Football:

#1 Tioga 62 – Deposit-Hancock 6

#7 Waverly 42 – Susquehanna Valley 12

#8 Groton 32 – Edison 6 – 8-Man Football

Section V Football:

Lyons/Sodus 26 – Haverling 21

NTL Football:

North Penn-Mansfield 36 – Sayre 8

IAC Soccer Championships:

Girl’s Small School Championship – #9 Watkins Glen 3 – Marathon 2

Boy’s Small School Championship – #2 Southern Cayuga 8 – Tioga 0

NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer:

West Chester 1 – Mansfield University 0

CSFL Football:

Mansfield University 33 – Chestnut Hill 7

NCAA Division I Football:

Bucknell 21 – Cornell 13

#4 Florida State 41 – Syracuse 3

#6 Penn State 63 – UMass 0

NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball:

Houghton 3 – Elmira College 1

NCAA Division I Women’s Hockey:

#10 Cornell 5 – #13 Penn State 2

FPHL Hockey:

Binghamton Black Bears 7 – Elmira River Sharks 3

