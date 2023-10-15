ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga and Waverly football deliver dominant performances on the road, while
Tioga and Waverly football each pick up big wins in Section IV, while North Penn-Mansfield closes out the NTL slate with a win over Sayre. On the collegiate sprint football scene, Mansfield gets a big win on the road over Chestnut Hill.
A full look at local sports in the Twin Tiers is listed below:
Section IV Football:
#1 Tioga 62 – Deposit-Hancock 6
#7 Waverly 42 – Susquehanna Valley 12
#8 Groton 32 – Edison 6 – 8-Man Football
Section V Football:
Lyons/Sodus 26 – Haverling 21
NTL Football:
North Penn-Mansfield 36 – Sayre 8
IAC Soccer Championships:
Girl’s Small School Championship – #9 Watkins Glen 3 – Marathon 2
Boy’s Small School Championship – #2 Southern Cayuga 8 – Tioga 0
NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer:
West Chester 1 – Mansfield University 0
CSFL Football:
Mansfield University 33 – Chestnut Hill 7
NCAA Division I Football:
Bucknell 21 – Cornell 13
#4 Florida State 41 – Syracuse 3
#6 Penn State 63 – UMass 0
NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball:
Houghton 3 – Elmira College 1
NCAA Division I Women’s Hockey:
#10 Cornell 5 – #13 Penn State 2
FPHL Hockey:
Binghamton Black Bears 7 – Elmira River Sharks 3
