TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga football was arrived home in style after winning their third straight state championship.

(Video Courtesy: Michael Tappan, Dave Kunte, and Holly Hollenbeck)

Tioga football completed another perfect season in style, on Saturday. The Tigers rolled past Stillwater to claim their third consecutive NYSPHSAA title in Class D at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. Tioga’s 63-14 win was their third straight 40 plus, point win in the state playoffs, with wins over Dolgeville, Clymer/Sherman/Panama, and Stillwater. In the final, Tioga’s Caden Bellis was named MVP after a 4 touchdown performance. The Tiger’s championship win accounts for their 41st win in a row and 4th title since 2015.

After the win, the team was greeted with a huge escort from local first responders. Family, fans, and classmates lined the streets to welcome home the 2023 Class D state champions.