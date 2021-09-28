Tioga football ranked first in Class D state rankings

TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WETM) – The latest High School football state rankings are out and Tioga has climbed to the top of the rankings in Class D.

The Tigers are now ranked first in the state in Class D by the New York State Sportswriters Association. Tioga moved to 3-0 this season with a 44-8 win against Walton on Monday. The Tigers are on the road against Delhi on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (2-0) is ranked second in 8-man football. Waverly (4-0) is ranked 13th in Class C and Corning (3-0) is ranked 17th in Class AA.