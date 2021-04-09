Tioga moves to 4-0 with win against Groton

TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga football team stayed undefeated this season with a win at home on Friday.
The Tigers defeated Groton 37-14 to move to 4-0 this season. Junior running back Emmett Wood had four rushing touchdowns in the first half for the Tigers. Wood ran for an 85-yard touchdown on Tioga’s first play from scrimmage to put the Tigers in front 7-0.
Check out the highlights from Friday and the scoreboard listed below.
High School football
Tioga 37, Groton 14
Waverly 55, Dryden 12
Spackenkill 66, Thomas A. Edison 0
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 70, Trumansburg 34
Volleyball
Tioga 3, Waverly 1
Union-Endicott 3, Elmira 1
FPHL
Port Huron 6, Elmira 3