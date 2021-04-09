Tioga moves to 4-0 with win against Groton

TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga football team stayed undefeated this season with a win at home on Friday.

The Tigers defeated Groton 37-14 to move to 4-0 this season. Junior running back Emmett Wood had four rushing touchdowns in the first half for the Tigers. Wood ran for an 85-yard touchdown on Tioga’s first play from scrimmage to put the Tigers in front 7-0.

Check out the highlights from Friday and the scoreboard listed below.

High School football

Tioga 37, Groton 14

Waverly 55, Dryden 12

Spackenkill 66, Thomas A. Edison 0

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 70, Trumansburg 34

Volleyball

Tioga 3, Waverly 1

Union-Endicott 3, Elmira 1

FPHL

Port Huron 6, Elmira 3