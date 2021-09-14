Tioga & SVEC football ranked 2nd in state rankings

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first New York State High School football rankings are out with Tioga and SVEC both ranked close to the top.

The Tigers (1-0) are ranked second in the state in Class D by the New York State Sportswriters Association. The Tigers opened up their season with a 53-6 win on the road against Sidney last Friday. Tioga hosts the Seneca Indians (1-0) in their home opener on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Spencer-Van-Etten/Candor is ranked second in the state in 8-man football. SVEC rolled past Whitney Point 60-6 on the road in week one. Waverly is ranked 14th in Class C and Corning is ranked 22nd in Class AA.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now