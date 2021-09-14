Tioga & SVEC football ranked 2nd in state rankings

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first New York State High School football rankings are out with Tioga and SVEC both ranked close to the top.

The Tigers (1-0) are ranked second in the state in Class D by the New York State Sportswriters Association. The Tigers opened up their season with a 53-6 win on the road against Sidney last Friday. Tioga hosts the Seneca Indians (1-0) in their home opener on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Spencer-Van-Etten/Candor is ranked second in the state in 8-man football. SVEC rolled past Whitney Point 60-6 on the road in week one. Waverly is ranked 14th in Class C and Corning is ranked 22nd in Class AA.