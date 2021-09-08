Tioga volleyball begins season with win over Edison

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga volleyball team began their season with a win on the road in straight sets on Wednesday.

The Tigers defeated Thomas A. Edison 25-12, 25-20, and 25-23 in the season opener for both teams. Julia Bellis had 13 service points, 10 kills and seven digs for Tioga. Nina Spano added eight service points, five kills, and four digs for the Tigers. Maren Lutz had seven service points, six assists, and five blocks for Edison. Jadyn Wood added seven service points, four kills, and four digs for the Spartans.

Check out the highlights and scores from Wednesday are listed below.

Girls Soccer

Elmira 5, Union-Endicott 1
Waverly 7, Odessa-Montour 1
Tioga 2, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 2

Boys Soccer

Midd-West 7, Athens 0

Volleyball

Tioga 3, Thomas A. Edison 0

Football

Newfield 25, Thomas A. Edison 6

Men’s soccer

Elmira College 3, Keystone College 2 – f/ot

