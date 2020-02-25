Tioga wrestling primed for big state tournament

TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga wrestling team will be well represented at the state tournament in Albany this weekend.

The Tigers are sending a program-record tying six wrestlers to states. Defending state champion at 132 pounds Brady Worthing (42-0) will try to win a second state title this weekend at 138 pounds. Other wrestlers headed to states for Tioga are Gianni Silvestri (36-1) at 99 pounds, Caden Bellis (36-2) at 106 pounds, Donovan Smith (38-2) at 120 pounds, Mason Welch (31-9) also at 120 pounds, and Emmett Wood (36-6) at 152 pounds.

The state tournament is this Friday and Saturday at the Times Union Center in Albany.