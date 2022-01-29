Tioga wrestling wins dual meet state title

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tigers won a dual meet state title on the wrestling mat on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: @NYSPHSAA)

Top-seeded Tioga won a Division II state title at the New York State Wrestling Dual Meet Championships at Onondaga Community College. The Tigers were dominant and defeated second-seeded Canisteo-Greenwood in the championship round 50-7. Tioga defeated Falconer 59-12 in the semifinals.

Tioga is the top-ranked team in the state among small schools and went 4-0 in the tournament.