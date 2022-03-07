Tioga’s Gianni Silvestri wins Athlete of the Week

TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner is a two-time state wrestling champion.

(Video and photo courtesy: @NYSPHSAA)

Tioga sophomore wrestler Gianni Silvestri is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Silvestri won his second state title last month for the Tigers with a 12-3 win against Canisteo-Greenwood’s Xavier DeJesus-Remchuk in the 118-pound final. Silvestri also defeated Remchuk 5-4 to win a state title in 2020 at 99 pounds. Gianni finished another impressive season at Tioga with a record of 39-1.

